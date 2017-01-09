South Africa: Suspected Hijacker Injured in Shootout With Cops

A suspected hijacker was wounded in a shootout with the police at a village in the North West on Friday evening, police said.

Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police received a tip-off that a bakkie hijacked in Northam, Limpopo, was at Sefikile village, across the provincial border in the North West.

Police spotted the vehicle parked at a tavern, with three people inside. As they approached, the men in the bakkie opened fire and sped off.

Officers followed and returned fire, wounding one of the men in the leg.

"The... vehicle hit an electric pole and the remaining two suspects fled on foot. The 24-year-old injured suspect was taken to hospital and is under police guard. None of our members were injured," Majapelo said.

One of the men who fled the scene is on bail for a house robbery committed in Northam and is also wanted for another house robbery that was committed in November last year in Thabazimbi.

A 9mm pistol used during the shootout was confiscated.

Source: News24