South Africa: 12 Perish in Pretoria Crash

Twelve people were killed when a taxi and bakkie collided on the N1 Hammanskraal on the outskirts of Pretoria on Saturday evening.

Netcare911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that six of the deceased are children.

"Netcare911 paramedics are on scene with various emergency services. Two people are being transported to various hospitals in the area for further medical care," she said.

Mathe said that all the relevant law enforcement agencies were at the scene and that the road has been closed.

Source: News24