7 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Carletonville Crash Leaves One Dead

A man was killed and three others injured when two cars collided on Elandsrand Road near Carletonville on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said that medics arrived on the scene to find one car on its side in the middle of the road.

"Sadly, the driver of the overturned vehicle was found with fatal injuries inside the vehicle. He was later declared dead on the scene," he said.

"The passenger, along with the two occupants of the other vehicle, were found on the scene with moderate injuries. They were assessed and later transported to Carletonville Hospital," Vermaak added.

The exact circumstances of the collision are not yet known.

