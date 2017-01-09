7 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pretoria Accident Death Toll Rises to 16

The death toll of a bloody taxi accident on the N1 near Hammanskraal on Saturday evening has risen to 16.

Six of the deceased are children and 10 are adults.

Netcare911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that only two people had survived the crash.

"There are only two survivors in this accident. One is in a critical condition while the other sustained moderate injuries. The two were stabilised on scene and thereafter transported to various hospitals in the area for further medical care," she said.

Mathe said that there is still a total road closure on this route.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes or exercise patience.

"The road is still going to be closed for a few hours while authorities investigate what might have led to this accident," she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

