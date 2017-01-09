Tanzania: Local Seer 'Sees' Positive Political, Economic Reforms for Tanzania

Renowned local astrologer, Maalim Hassan Yahya Hussein, has predicted that the country is likely to experience major reforms in local politics and improved economy, among others.

President John Magufuli, according to the predictions that were revealed to the media in Dar es Salaam yesterday, will receive an honorary award from a leader of one of the world's most powerful nations for his committed leadership.

A son of the famous fortune-teller, the late Sheikh Yahya Hussein, also foresaw the downfall of one of the giant political parties in the country while the ruling CCM is set to grow even stronger.

Maalim Hussein further predicted that despite the looming famine, the country will in the next three months experience a bumper harvest.

"The first day in 2017 was Sunday and according to precognition study, the day falls under the Leo sign, whose origin is fire. It also means kingdom, administration, political and religious leadership. If the day starts on Sunday, it also shows that the year will be a bit slow.

For you to succeed, you need to do things in strides and use your time wisely. Those who will do things in a rush will least succeed this year," he cautioned. Furthermore, more religious and political scandals would dominate the year as well as causing the fall of many politicians.

"We will also witness accidents that would cause deaths of recognised politicians and religious leaders. They need to be very careful this year," he warned. Expounding further, he said there would be controversial statements that will be delivered by national leaders that would cause them to be assassinated or fall out of the political sphere.

On the side of social incidents, Maalim Hussein forecasted more fires and floods regardless of the current drought facing various regions in the country, adding that the world might face a number of conflicts that will harm society members.

"Various countries will enter into diplomatic and political misunderstandings that might result into wars. Political leaders need to wisely decide on their actions," he noted with concern.

The precognition also has it that one big ship will sink while an airplane from a giant country will crash and cause a number of deaths. He further said the economy of the world and Tanzania in general will improve this year compared to last year.