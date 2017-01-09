Tanzania: Road Construction to Spur Growth, Development in Tabora

Construction of 359 kilometer Pangale to Mpanda road to tarmac level funded by African Development Bank (AfDB) will speed up economic growth in Tabora and Katavi regions.

Tanzania Regional Roads Agency (TanRoad) Tabora Regional Manager Mr Damian Ndabalinze said the road will open up new investment opportunities to benefit the surrounding societies and the economy. He said the implementation of the road project will also involve bees keeping activities in the regions.

Mr Ndabalinze said modern standards will be put into practice while supporting bee keeping projects in Tabora- Sikonge and Mlele-Mpanda to Katavi Region. Mr Ndabalinze mentioned other road projects under construction like the 28 kms Urambo-Kaliua road to be executed by three local contractors.

Other road projects are 40 kms Kaliua- Kazelambwa, Kazelambwa-Chagu with the tenders to be published soon. He said the government is still looking for funds to construct the 172 kms Ipole Rungwa road.

The 85.4 kms Nyahua- Chaya road will ge funding from Kuwait government. Transport infrastructure investments lead to changes in generalized transport costs, via shorter distances or higher speeds, which give rise to reductions in fuel, capital and labour costs.

Such changes will have impacts in the transport system in the form of mode choice, choice of time of day and the generation and attraction of trips per zone. It is widely believed that the reduction in generalized transport costs lead to an increase in productivity in firms.