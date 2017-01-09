7 January 2017

Zimbabwe: Zim Police Arrest 7 for Wearing Military Camouflage

Zimbabwean police have arrested at least seven people for wearing camouflage or regalia resembling military uniforms, state media reported on Friday.

According to The Herald, this came as police intensified a crackdown targeting civilians not heeding to a call by authorities not to put on such kind of clothing.

"We confirm the arrest of seven people in Kadoma for wearing army apparel. The seven male adults were arrested on December 31, 2016, at Odyssey Night Club where they were drinking beer," chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said in a statement.

Authorities last month warned Zimbabweans against wearing camouflage, saying this was illegal in terms of the country's Defence Act.

The director of the Zimbabwe National Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said at the time that anyone found disobeying the order would face prosecution.

"Through the country's laws, in particular the Criminal Law and Codification Act, Chapter 9:23, Section 179, impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official is illegal," Makotore was quoted as saying.

"Furthermore, the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) states that it is not allowed fro members of the public to wear camouflage."

Donning military regalia had become popular fashion amongst Zimbabweans and the style was popularised during the Christmas holidays when the majority of youths in major towns and cities took to shopping centres wearing camouflage.

 

