Tanzania: Simba Set Semis Date With Yanga

Simba's brilliant 2-0 win over hard fighting Jang'ombe Boys at Amaan Stadium yesterday, set date with bruised Young Africans in Mapinduzi Cup semis on Tuesday night.

The victory also maintained Simba's unbeaten run at Group A table after finishing the group stage with 10 points, only a barren draw with defending champions URA on Friday stained their winning streak. The semi final stage to be held at Amaan Stadium on Tuesday night is anticipated to be a cut-throat affair, as one of the giants must go down.

The victory, was too painful to Jang'ombe Boys who were forced to wait for the final group match between defending champions URA and Taifa Jang'ombe, which would decide which team to play Azam at the second semi final match.

Simba sealed an important lead in the 11th minute of the game through their Burundian striker Laudit Mavugo who easily scored after Shiza Kichuya good effort was denied by wood work and the rebound met the scorer.

The goal came after superb efforts from Juma Luizio who went past several Jang'ombe Boys defenders on the right flank before crossing the ball to Kichuya who as well dribbled past two defenders inside the box before releasing a shot which goalkeeper tried to save, before it hit the woodwork and met the scorer.

After the goal the Cameroonian tactician, Joseph Omog side continued to dominate the game, leaving their opponents helplessly struggling to maintain their tempo, Mavugo, Kichuya, Luizio most often giving Jang'ombe's defence a difficult time.

However, the two sides went into the break with Simba on 1-0 lead. On the resumption, it was Mavugo again on the score sheet who doubled his side's lead. This time with a superb solo effort.

After receiving a long ball, He did a scorpion kick, chested the ball outsprinted his marker before lashing a thunderbolt which sailed untouched into the back of the net in the 54th minute.

After completing the good job Mavugo was soon replaced by Jamal Mnyate in the 55th minute and later Moses Kitandu and Haji Ugando came in for Luizio and Kichuya respectively. It was clear that the win was sealed and assured the team their place in the semis.

The win has renewed what football pundits call a Dar es Salaam derby whose results are difficult to predict. Jang'ombe Boys nearly got a consolation goal in the 70th minute, but Makame squandered the opportunity with only the yawning goal to beat as surprisingly he shot off target.

Another chance for Jang'ombe came into the 83rd minute, but Simba goalkeeper Peter Manyika Jr did an excellent job to deny them a goal after punching away the ball for an abortive corner. Speaking after the match Simba skipper, Jonas Mkude predicted a tough match on Tuesday night against their traditional rivals Young Africans, saying the best side will win the match.

However, he stressed his side was well drilled to win the battle. In the previous clash of the Mainland Premier League in Dar es Salaam, Simba and Yanga shared the spoil in a 1-1 draw. Yanga were the first to score through Amis Tambwe's controversial goal and Simba levelled the matter through Shiza Kichuya's wonderful corner kick in the dying minutes.