Kenya: Heavy Police Presence Ahead of Mark Too Burial in Uasin Gishu

Dozens of security personnel have been deployed to the home of Kanu-era politician Mark Too at Maziwa Farm in Uasin-Gishu County ahead of his burial today.

The officers are screening mourners and visitors, including journalists, and individuals without proper documentation are being turned away.

Mr Too's family has vowed to inter his body despite a court order stopping the burial.

COURT ORDER

Eldoret Chief Magistrate Nicodemus Moseti on Friday issued temporary orders stopping the burial of the veteran politician.

This followed an application by Eldoret-based lawyer Simon Lilan who wants the cause of the politician's death established before he is laid to rest.

Mr Lilan, who claims to be personal and legal friend to Mr Too, also wants the former assistant minister buried at the home of the first wife, Mary Too, and not the second, Sophie Chelimo Too.

"I will only withdraw the suit if the remains are interred at Mary's home and specimen extracted from his body to help establish the cause of death," Mr Lilan told the Nation on Sunday.

SEPRATE SUIT

If the family buries the body on Monday, Mr Lilan has vowed to file a separate suit to demand its exhumation and forensic tests done to establish the cause of death.

The heavy police deployment is widely seen as well calculated move to stop Mr Lilan from presenting the suit papers to Mrs Sophie Chelimo Too who has been enjoined in the case.

Mr Too died of heart related complications at the eve of new year at St Lukes Trauma and Orthopaedics Hospital.

More to follow.