7 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rain Frustrates Dolphins, Warriors

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Dolphins' hopes of moving top of the Sunfoil Series table were dashed by rain on Saturday after the third day of their clash against the Warriors was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead in Durban.

The hosts had arrived at the ground in a strong position after reaching stumps on Friday on 243/2, a 12-run lead with eight wickets in hand, including that of unbeaten centurion Vaughn van Jaarsveld on 103 not out (119 balls, 10 fours, 3 sixes).

But overnight rain and persistent drizzle through most of the third day meant chances of play were minimal.

That left umpires Allahudien Paleker and Adrian Holdstock with little choice, but to abandon proceedings on the stroke of tea.

Victory for either team will likely put them top of the log after the table-topping Titans saw their game against the Knights abandoned earlier on Saturday.

However, with only a day to play now, a draw looks the most likely outcome.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'Underpaid' Zimbabwean Farm Workers Lose Case

A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.