South Africa: Six Arrested for Hijacking, Kidnap and Raping a Teen

Six men have been arrested for hijacking and kidnapping two men and a 16-year-old girl and subsequently gang raping the teenager, Johannesburg metro police said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said 10 men had hijacked a silver grey Mercedes Benz in Jeppe, central Johannesburg, on December 27.

The group then kidnapped the three passengers, placed them in a Quantum minibus, and raped the teenager in full view of the other two victims, before leaving them at an unknown location in Soweto.

Following a tip-off from the car's tracking company on Friday afternoon, JMPD officers traced the car to Protea Glen in Soweto.

Officers arrived to find all 10 of the suspects at the location, replacing the vehicle's original number plates.

Police managed to arrest six of them, while the other four fled the scene in a white VW Polo, Minnaar said. They are still at large.

The six, aged between 26 and 30, were expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of hijacking, kidnapping and rape.

