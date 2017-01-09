7 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Six Arrested for Hijacking, Kidnap and Raping a Teen

Tagged:

Related Topics

Six men have been arrested for hijacking and kidnapping two men and a 16-year-old girl and subsequently gang raping the teenager, Johannesburg metro police said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said 10 men had hijacked a silver grey Mercedes Benz in Jeppe, central Johannesburg, on December 27.

The group then kidnapped the three passengers, placed them in a Quantum minibus, and raped the teenager in full view of the other two victims, before leaving them at an unknown location in Soweto.

Following a tip-off from the car's tracking company on Friday afternoon, JMPD officers traced the car to Protea Glen in Soweto.

Officers arrived to find all 10 of the suspects at the location, replacing the vehicle's original number plates.

Police managed to arrest six of them, while the other four fled the scene in a white VW Polo, Minnaar said. They are still at large.

The six, aged between 26 and 30, were expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of hijacking, kidnapping and rape.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Underpaid' Zimbabwean Farm Workers Lose Case

A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.