7 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Traditional Healer Wanted for Rape of Teen Patient

Police in Nebo near Groblersdal have launched a manhunt for a traditional healer accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at Ga-Marishane village on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the teenager had sought medical help from her alleged assailant.

"It is alleged that the girl went to this traditional healer's home for a traditional medical consultation. As part of the consultation, she was given traditional medications to drink and subsequently she felt dizzy and the suspect took her to a room where he raped her," Ngoepe said.

The healer was well-known in the area and disappeared immediately after the incident.

"Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Kgerudi Moela of the Groblersdal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit at 071 355 0577, the nearest police station or the crime stop number 0860010111."

Source: News24

