Photo: Daily News

China's Foreign Affairs Minister, Wang Yi.

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi is expected in the country today for a one-day working visit. During his visit, Mr Wang will meet and hold official talks with his host, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, on cooperation between the two countries and later hold a joint press conference.

The two ministers will discuss in detail China's plan on assisting Tanzania realise its industrialisation dream. Aside from the country's industrial development plan, the two ministers will also discuss other infrastructure projects that China has committed its support, including improvement of Tanzania- Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), construction of Bagamoyo Port and the Central Line to Standard Gauge Railway standards.

According to Head of Communications in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ms Mindi Kasiga, at least 200 factories are planned for launching in the country within the next three years with China's support, a move that will boost Tanzania's drive to become an industrial nation.

The factories are expected to generate 200,000 employment opportunities. In December 2015, during the Sixth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit held in Johannesburg, Tanzania was selected among four countries in Africa to be supported by China in realising industrialisation.

The other countries are Kenya, Ethiopia ad South Africa. The Ambassador of China to Tanzania, Dr Lu Youqing, told the 'Daily News' last week that Mr Wang's visit will enhance bilateral cooperation, which includes implementation of agreements entered between the sides.

Mr Wang follows diplomatic tradition, making Tanzania and the African continent his first overseas destination in 2017. China is the second largest investor and trading partner with Tanzania.

The investments have not only pushed up the country's economic growth but also created over 150,000 direct and over 350,000 indirect employment opportunities. China's investments in the country focus on various areas, including railways, ports, buildings, roads, gas pipelines and natural gas power generation plants.