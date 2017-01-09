South Africa: Matric 2016 - the Numbers Can Be Deceiving

9 January 2017

Now that the dust is settling on the 2016 matric results, it is worth reflecting on the numbers to see what they tell us about the state of basic education in our country.

Our national obsession with the pass rate - fuelled by the national Department of Basic Education (DBE) - tells us that, nationally, we have improved from a national pass rate of 70.7% in 2015 to one of 72.5%.

It is unfortunate that this nominal improvement is taken as a sign that the "system is on the rise" - to use the somewhat clumsy parlance of the DBE.

For one thing, the pass rate is but one indicator of whether the system is moving in the right direction or not. How are we doing in maths and science, the two subjects critical for our country's development? How many learners attained access to tertiary education? What was the gap between the best performing schools and the worst? Is it closing or widening? And so on.

The pass rate can also mask what is really happening behind the numbers. This is because the pass rate is expressed as a percentage of the learners who wrote, and doesn't take into consideration...

