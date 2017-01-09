7 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Killed, 20 Injured in Northern Cape Bakkie Smash

Four women were killed and 20 people, including five children, were injured after a bakkie overturned near Upington in the Northern Cape, paramedics said on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics responded to a crash on the N14 approximately 100 kilometres outside of Olifantshoek towards Upington before midnight on Friday.

"They found several people scattered across the road's surface. All of them were ejected when the bakkie and trailer overturned," he said.

"Paramedics found four women with fatal injuries. Sadly, there was nothing that they could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene.

"Five children were found in a critical condition. All of them sustained various injuries, including several broken bones and head injuries."

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Upington.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Source: News24

