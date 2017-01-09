South Africa: Two Children Killed in Nquthu Deluge House Collapse

Two children were killed when the house they were in collapsed amid torrential rain in Nquthu Municipality in northern KZN on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Department for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), the tragedy occurred in the Haladu area.

"The two kids died after a house collapsed on them due to heavy rainfall. Three other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical from the debris as the house was constructed with stones and mud."

Disaster management teams have been deployed to the area.

The MEC for Cogta, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, expressed her sympathy and heartfelt condolences.

"This is indeed a sad start to the New Year for us. Instead of happiness, we found ourselves in mourning," she said.

"Our joy of celebrating the New Year has been shortened and [sorrowful]. As government we will do everything together with councillors and municipalities and amakhosi to ease the burden on the affected families."

