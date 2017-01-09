7 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Children Killed in Nquthu Deluge House Collapse

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two children were killed when the house they were in collapsed amid torrential rain in Nquthu Municipality in northern KZN on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Department for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), the tragedy occurred in the Haladu area.

"The two kids died after a house collapsed on them due to heavy rainfall. Three other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical from the debris as the house was constructed with stones and mud."

Disaster management teams have been deployed to the area.

The MEC for Cogta, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, expressed her sympathy and heartfelt condolences.

"This is indeed a sad start to the New Year for us. Instead of happiness, we found ourselves in mourning," she said.

"Our joy of celebrating the New Year has been shortened and [sorrowful]. As government we will do everything together with councillors and municipalities and amakhosi to ease the burden on the affected families."

Source: News24

South Africa

'Underpaid' Zimbabwean Farm Workers Lose Case

A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.