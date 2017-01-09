South Africa: Teenage Girl Swept Away By River in Flood

A teenage girl and a search and rescue technician are missing and presumed drowned after being swept away by a river in flood on Saturday morning.

It is understood that a 16-year-old girl was a passenger in a minibus taxi which had attempted to cross the low-lying bridge in Vrysgewatch.

The minibus became bogged down in the middle of the torrent.

Both the driver and the girl braved the water, with a search and rescue technician rushing to the flood to their aid.

He managed to save the taxi driver but was swept away while trying to rescue the teen.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the search for the two was ongoing.

"The first victim is a young girl who was washed away in a taxi and the second one is Fire and Rescue member unfortunately he was also washed away by the floods immediately after he managed to save taxi driver," he said.

He said that high water levels and heavy rains made search conditions difficult.

Source: News24