7 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lucky Escape for Passengers As Bus Catches Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Passengers travelling in a Translux bus in the early hours of Saturday had a narrow escape when the bus caught fire and burnt out completely just outside George in the Western Cape, traffic police said on Saturday.

Western Cape traffic spokesperson Kenny Africa said they were alerted at around 07:52 of a bus that was engulfed in flames. It was on the side of the road and all its passengers had disembarked before the fire intensified.

"It burnt out totally but there were no injuries," Africa said.

It was not immediately clear what the cause of the fire was.

Translux could not be immediately reached for comment.

Africa said this came at a time when officers were conducting stop-and-go checks on buses and taxis for driver fatigue across the province, with the last cohort of holidaymakers heading to their respective homes.

In separate incident, 14 people sustained moderate injuries when a taxi they were travelling in overturned between Aberdeen and Beaufort West in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Underpaid' Zimbabwean Farm Workers Lose Case

A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.