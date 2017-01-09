South Africa: Lucky Escape for Passengers As Bus Catches Fire

Passengers travelling in a Translux bus in the early hours of Saturday had a narrow escape when the bus caught fire and burnt out completely just outside George in the Western Cape, traffic police said on Saturday.

Western Cape traffic spokesperson Kenny Africa said they were alerted at around 07:52 of a bus that was engulfed in flames. It was on the side of the road and all its passengers had disembarked before the fire intensified.

"It burnt out totally but there were no injuries," Africa said.

It was not immediately clear what the cause of the fire was.

Translux could not be immediately reached for comment.

Africa said this came at a time when officers were conducting stop-and-go checks on buses and taxis for driver fatigue across the province, with the last cohort of holidaymakers heading to their respective homes.

In separate incident, 14 people sustained moderate injuries when a taxi they were travelling in overturned between Aberdeen and Beaufort West in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Source: News24