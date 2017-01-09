Tanzania: Concern As Enrolment in Private Schools Drops

Dar es Salaam — Students' enrolment in many private schools has declined this year, a survey by The Citizen has established.

This comes hardly a year after the government introduced free primary and secondary education policy. "The enrolment has declined. We had 140 registered students for Form One the previous intake. We surpassed the school capacity of 120 students.

But time, we have registered only 105 students," said Mr Juma Issa, headmaster of Forest Hill Secondary School.

Another school head, Mr Mohammed Waje of Chamazi Islamic Seminary, said that last year he registered 160 Form One students, but this year the number dropped to 130.

All is also not well at Kunduchi Girls Islamic High School. It filled two classes of 40 Form One students each in 2016. "This year, we have just filled one with another one having only 20," said the headmistress, Ms Khadija Mgambo.

Headmaster of St Emmanuel High School, Mr Khalid Rajab Simba, believes free education has contributed to the decline in enrolment in private schools. "The government is not only offering free education but also has improved its schools' teaching and learning environment. Most schools have laboratories, libraries and desks. As a result, many parents have taken their children there," added Mr Simba.

The government started implementing the free education policy in 2016. Over the years, school dropouts have been alarmingly high for numerous reasons including school contributions that parents found difficult to raise.