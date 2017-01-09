7 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: They're Back-the Great Big Messy Lead Up to ANC105

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

On Sunday, January 8, the ANC celebrates its 105th birthday in Soweto's modest Orlando Stadium. The weather promises mayhem, which would be entirely in keeping with the days leading up to the event. Already, 2017 is a gong-show. By RICHARD POPLAK.

Soweto's world famous Vilakazi Street seemed simultaneously well prepared for, and completely taken aback by, the ANC invasion: Christmas decorations still hung over the entrance of the Sakhumzi restaurant, and under the overgrown mistletoe ducked the party's great and powerful. Friday's prelude to the ANC's 105th birthday celebrations was a summit of consumption: heaping plates of grilled dead stuff; fruit salads bobbing inside fishbowls of alcohol; Louis Vuitton everything. Outside the restaurant, Minister of Sport and Recreation Fikile Mbalula, wearing a white ANC golf shirt (because sports!), posed with the crowd, while big men with not-so-concealed weapons policed the selfie orgies. Heat-struck German tourists on mountain bike tours watched as Bavarian luxury vehicles wound through Vilakazi's insane traffic.

Little did they know that the ANC shared with them a second commonality: a version of Angela Merkel-ish social democracy-lite that twists with the political weather.

Speaking of social democracy, South Africans have recently been promised that 2017 will be the...

South Africa

'Underpaid' Zimbabwean Farm Workers Lose Case

A South African magistrate has thrown out a bid by 300 Zimbabwean farm workers who sought to recover R1,6 million from a… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.