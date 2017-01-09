9 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Blackout Hits Nairobi, Mount Kenya and Coast Regions

A major power outage hit the Nairobi, Mount Kenya and Coast regions on Monday morning, disrupting businesses and industries.

Supermarkets, hotels and other businesses were dimly lit as cashiers were forced to process payments manually.

Generators could be heard roaring outside major buildings in Nairobi's city centre as some businesspeople battled to keep their premises powered.

TECHNICAL FAULT

Kenya Power attributed the blackout to a technical fault that hit its Ndenderu Nairobi North Substation.

The hitch, the company said, cut off electricity supply from the Olkaria geothermal fields.

Kenya Power General Manager for Network Management Daniel Tare said technical teams were battling to restore electricity to the affected areas.

"We regret any inconvenience caused by the outage," Mr Tare said in a statement.

12 HOURS

The blackout came barely 12 hours after sections of Nairobi and Kiambu County were plunged into darkness on Sunday evening.

The city's moment of darkness came as President Uhuru Kenyatta was visiting ailing football legend Joe Kadenge in Mariakani, South B.

The President had a taste of what ordinary Kenyans go through whenever power goes out without notice.

More to follow.

