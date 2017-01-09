South Africa: Gauteng Motorists Urged to Be Cautious

Pretoria — Gauteng Premier David Makhura has called on motorists to exercise extra care on the roads as the province has experienced rainy weather for the past few days.

The Gauteng Provincial Government on Sunday said several road accidents have been reported from various parts of the province, with the most gruesome accident reported to have occurred on Saturday at approximately 4.30pm on the N1 between Murrayhill and Hammanskraal.

There were 16 fatalities recorded in the crash, including 15 from a minibus taxi that includes six children below the age of 10 and nine adults.

"I would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who passed on during the tragic accidents on our roads and a speedy recovery to those that were injured," said Premier Makhura.

The Premier has urged motorists to drive slower with more caution as driving in rainy weather increases chances of accidents.