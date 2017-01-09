Nairobi — The electoral commission plans to list up to six million new voters in its second mass voter registration planned to kick off next Monday, January 16.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba on Monday said they were targeting young Kenyans who recently acquired national IDs.

“Records with the registration bureau shows that nine million Kenyan adults have identification cards but are yet to register,” Mr Chiloba said during a consultative meeting with media practitioners in Nairobi.

The commission, he said, would use 7,793 Biometric Voter Registration kits for the exercise up from 5,776 kits used in the previous voter listing.

FINAL REGISTER

The kits will be deployed countrywide at the ward level, with the main distribution criteria being geographical area.

Mr Chiloba said their target is to have a provisional register printed by March 15 and open it for verification by April 10.

The verification is expected to last for 30 days, followed by amendments that will lead to a final register by June 17.

BACK-UP

IEBC's goal is to have 22 million registered voters up from the 15,857,185 who had been listed as at June 30, 2016.

The registration comes amid a row between ruling Jubilee and Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) over the voting system that should be adopted in the August 8 polls.

While the Raila Odinga-led Cord insists on electronic voter registration, voter identification and result transmission as well as an electronic back-up, Jubilee thinks otherwise.

DEAD VOTERS

The ruling alliance wants an "alternative back-up mechanism", which Cord interprets to mean manual and claims it will see dead voters voting for Jubilee.

Cord accuses the ruling alliance of plotting to rig the elections through a manual system, claims President Kenyatta's camp has denied.

Both the National Assembly and the Senate have passed Elections Act (Amendment) Bill 2016, allowing IEBC to have an “alternative mechanism” for the identification of voters and transmission of election results should technology fail.

The Bill is awaiting presidential assent and opposition leaders have warned Mr Kenyatta against inking it.