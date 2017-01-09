Photo: @bamulanzeki/The Independent

Jailed Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere appeared at Jinja Magistrates Court (file photo).

Jinja — Hearing of Rwenzururu King, Charles Wesley Mumbere's bail application is underway at the High Court in Jinja District.

Court last month set today (January 09, 2017) as the date to hear the bail application for Mumbere who is facing charges ranging from treason, terrorism, murder to aggravated robbery, attempted murder and malicious damage.

The bail application is being heard by Jinja High Court Resident Judge Eva Luswata.

One of King Mumbere's lawyers, Mr Samuel Mayizi when interviewed told Daily Monitor that their client has fulfilled all the requirements as provided by the law for a bail to be granted.

He said: "We have everything set so it is up to the Judge who will hear this bail application to either decide to grant him bail or further remand him."

In his application, he lists 10 grounds on which he should be granted bail, among which he says it is a constitutional right, given that he is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

He also argues that he does not intend to interfere with investigations whatsoever the case.

Meanwhile, in his affidavit, King Mumbere reckons that following his arrest in November 27, 2016 at his palace Kasese in a joint operation carried out by the army and the Police, his subjects were blatantly, ruthlessly and callously massacred.

King Mumbere was arrested in November 27 and detained at Nalufenya Police Station in NJinja District before being remanded to Luzira Prison.

He was arrested together with more than 150 of his Royal Guards over the same charges.