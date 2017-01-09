analysis

The ANC's 105th anniversary celebrations went off without a hitch - in that nobody got booed, no structures collapsed due to adverse weather, and supporters turned up in large numbers and stayed for the duration of President Jacob Zuma's speech. All boxes ticked; no major embarrassments or disasters to have to explain away. The big talking point was not Zuma's speech - not that it ever is - but the ANC Women's League's (ANCWL) surprise announcement on Saturday night that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was their presidential candidate. So, welcome to 2017, the year of the ANC succession battle. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

In an interview with the Gupta-owned television station ANN7 on Sunday morning, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane boldly declared that the ANC's anniversary celebrations would by no means be Zuma's "last dance". Responding to a question about Zuma's final January 8th speech as ANC president, Mokonyane said:

"It's an emotional day. The good thing is President Zuma would have finished his term. The next presentation will be at the policy conference as well as the national conference. This is not yet the last dance. It is not the last dance because President...