7 January 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Goes to the Bedside of Injured Person in Marrakech-Agadir Highway Accident

Marrakech — HM King Mohammed VI went on Saturday to the bedside of the only injured person fit to be moved, following the accident that occurred on the highway linking the cities of Marrakech and Agadir, and who is treated at the Mohammed VI University Hospital Center in Marrakech.

The Sovereign inquired about the health condition of this person as well as of those who were slightly wounded and who are under medical supervision.

HM the King decided to pay for the expenses of the funerals of the victims, in addition to health care for the wounded.

Through this royal gesture, the Sovereign expresses his full solidarity and compassion with the victims and their families.

Ten people burned to death and 22 others were injured in this road accident that occurred early Saturday morning on the highway around 41 km from the city of Agadir following a collision between a truck and a coach.

