7 January 2017

UN News Service

Central African Republic: UN Condemns Deadly Ambush That Leaves One 'Blue Helmet' Dead in Central African Republic

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Security Council has strongly condemned the ambush by unknown attackers late last week against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Bokayai, in the northwest part of the country, in which one Bangladeshi peacekeeper was killed.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family of the peacekeeper killed, the Government of Bangladesh and MINUSCA, and extended their sympathies to the Government of the Central African Republic (CAR).

Strongly condemning all attacks and provocations against MINUSCA by armed groups - a similar deadly ambush on a convoy in the south-eastern part of the country killed two blue helmets from Morocco and wounded two others just a day before the most recent incident - the Security Council underlined that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Council members also called on CAR authorities to swiftly investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice. They stressed that those responsible for the attack shall be held accountable.

According to MINUSCA, which also strongly condemned the attack, the Bangladeshi 'blue helmet' was killed on Thursday in Bokayai, 25 kilomretres (about 16 miles) southwest of Bocaranga, in Ouham-Pende Prefecture.

The Mission said that its peacekeepers on patrol were returning from the town of Koui when they were attacked by about 50 assailants. The peacekeepers responded to the attack.

Condemning this attack as well as aggressions and provocations against its peacekeepers, MINUSCA underlined, once again, that attacks targeting peacekeepers are unacceptable and may constitute a war crime.

Clashes between the mainly Muslim Séléka rebel coalition and anti-Balaka militia, which are mostly Christian, plunged the country of 4.5 million people into civil conflict in 2013. Despite significant progress and successful elections, CAR has remained in the grip of instability and sporadic unrest.

In December 2016, the Mission supported a new dialogue between 11 of the 14 armed groups, as part of an ongoing effort to disarm the factions.

Central African Republic

Africa's Human Rights Court and the Limits of Justice

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights is a tribunal established to ensure the protection of human rights across… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.