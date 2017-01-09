Ethiopia: CBE Joins Govt Health Centre Expansion Effort

The government of Ethiopia has been engaged in building health infrastructures across the country in collaboration with donors and partners to improve access to health facilities.

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia has joined government efforts in this regard through financing the construction of health facilities in various states.

Bank Promotion and Brand Manager Legessa Tiko said the bank is discharging its social responsibility in the expansion health coverage.

The construction of the first group of the health centres has already begun in Gambella, SNNP and Oromia states while areas in Tigray, Amhara, Ethiopan Somali, Harari and Afar states have already been identified, he said.

The construction of each health station is expected to cost five to eight million Birr, infrastructural status being causes of variation, Legessa noted.

The bank provides financial support for building the health centres and the Federal Ministry of Health technical supports.