South Africa: Facing Racism in 2017 - Time to Be Guided By Our Hopes and Not Our Fears

analysis

It is an incontrovertible truth that the ANC has provided a historic bridge between the past of a deeply divided society characterised by strife, conflict, untold suffering and injustice, and a future founded on the recognition of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence and development opportunities for all South Africans, irrespective of colour, race, class, belief or sex.

In 100 years, the ANC stood up to the dehumanising Land act, the Union of RSA that excluded black people, Sharpeville, the Rivonia Trial and Robben Ireland, June 16, The turbulent 80s, the murder of Chris Hani - the ANC endured, holding the country together, and were it not for this organisation, many of us would not be here. It is this history that has made the ANC dedicate itself to moving the country as rapidly and as consistently as possible into a non-racial, non-sexist and successful nation.

However, 2016 unearthed an ugly and almost unrepresented side of one race viewing the other in derogatory and violent terms. There have been a lot of offensive statements and cruel racial acts that have been made by white South Africans. From two white man putting a black man alive in a casket to white...