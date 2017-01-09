Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Gearld Phiri to oversee the Malawi Senior National Team ahead of an international friendly match against China on January 28th 2017.

The match will be part of the activities marking the official opening of the Bingu National Stadium located in the Capital Lilongwe.

FAM Chief Executive Officer Alfred Gunda confirmed Phiri's appointment.

Gunda said Phiri, who is also Malawi Under 20 coach and guided the team at the Cosafa Under 20 Tournament in South Africa late last year will, be deputised by Under 17 Head Coach Deklerk Msakakuona.

He further revealed that former Flames skipper Peter Mponda who currently owns a Super League team Wizards FC where he also doubles as Technical Director will be the Team Manager.

Former Flames shot stopper Phillip Nyasulu will play the role of goalkeeper trainer while Levison Mwale is the Team Doctor.

The Flames are expected to start preparations for the friendly against China on 15th January 2017 according to Gunda.

"The team is expected to start camping on 15th January 2017," said Gunda.

He said the coaches have been appointed because they are already in FAM's developmental system programmes.

Meanwhile, Fam has also confirmed that the Flames will participate at this year's CHAN tournament.

This is a tounament which nations feature only players who play in their respective domestic leagues.

FAM is yet to appoint a full time coach for the Flames following the expiry of head coach Ernest Mtawali's alongside his assistant Nsazurwimo Ramadhan mid last year.

The Malawi FA seek to employ an expatriate coach and already made recommendations to the Malawi Government on the decision.