A project by Development Aid from People to People (DAPP), 'Let the Children Stay in School', is positively impacting on the enrolment of children in schools chiefly because of such strategies as making sure that the learning environments are friendly, inclusive and conducive.

DAPP Malawi is implementing the project, with funding from the Roger Federer Foundation, in 115 schools in six districts of Chitipa, Rumphi, Lilongwe, Mchinji, Nsanje and Machinga.

Charlotte Dankert of DAPP Malawi said all selected schools are receiving children from preschools which are supported by ActionAid through the same partner.

"ActionAid and DAPP work hand in hand with the district social welfare, education offices as well as the structures and the communities around each of the preschools and the primary schools in making the learning environment friendly, inclusive and conducive for all the children," said Dankert.

Recently in December, DAPP Malawi organised for the fourth time a seminar for teachers and deputy head teachers throughout the 115 schools so that they could share knowledge.

According to Dankert, the participating teachers were those that teach in Standard 2 and the main aim of the training was to share lessons learnt from a recent partner meeting which was organised by the Roger Federer Foundation.

"Topics such as how can each school scale up its own income generating activities and toy making for Standard 1 and 2 were discussed," she said.

She added: "The training also focused on furthering the skills of teaching large classes using child friendly methods among others the 'Trio and Task' system."

Nyasa Times has learnt that the joint effort of the programme between DAPP Malawi and Roger Federer Foundation has after a year of implementation significantly contributed to foster a joyful and very friendly learning environment for the children.

"More children are now attending school unlike previously, and are successfully moving on," said Dankert.