Ethiopia: State Allocates 6.6 Billion to Youth Employment Project

Oromia State Chief said the state government has allocated 6.6 billion Birr for youth employment project.

State Chief Lemma Megerssa told journalists Wednesday that the fund would create ample jobs for large number of unemployed youth in the state.

According to him, though the country's economy has been registering rapid growth over the last decade, a number of youth are still unemployed in the state.

He said : "Oromia State allocated the fund to curb unemployment creating various new job opportunities in the manufacturing, construction, agri-businesses and the like."

The youth would engage in businesses based on their interests and merit, Lemma added.

The state youth fund was established from the State budget, mobile federal fund, Oromia Credit and Saving Share Company, among others.