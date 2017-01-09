7 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: State Allocates 6.6 Billion to Youth Employment Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mengisteab Teshome

Oromia State Chief said the state government has allocated 6.6 billion Birr for youth employment project.

State Chief Lemma Megerssa told journalists Wednesday that the fund would create ample jobs for large number of unemployed youth in the state.

According to him, though the country's economy has been registering rapid growth over the last decade, a number of youth are still unemployed in the state.

He said : "Oromia State allocated the fund to curb unemployment creating various new job opportunities in the manufacturing, construction, agri-businesses and the like."

The youth would engage in businesses based on their interests and merit, Lemma added.

The state youth fund was established from the State budget, mobile federal fund, Oromia Credit and Saving Share Company, among others.

Ethiopia

Re-Demarcation of Parks, Sanctuaries to End This Year

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said re-demarcating national parks and wildlife sanctuaries would be completed at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.