Ethiopia: Employment Requires Added Attention

The Ethiopian economic growth brought impact in creating job opportunities for thousands however, unemployment remains widespread in urban areas. Youth unemployment poses multiple challenges on the overall well-being of the society. In this regard unemployment is not only economic but also social problem manifested by various social ills.

Some organized criminals took poverty and unemployment as good opportunity to advance their ill-gained wealth and to fulfil their financial lust they engaged in illicit human trafficking, criminal acts, illegal migration, and black mailing migrants. Hence addressing the root cause of illegal migration that is to say poverty through job creation should be taken as a way out.

Like many African countries getting job opportunity is gender biased and most women are disadvantageous and suffer more than their male counterparts and these all should be considered. Most of the time women engaged the informal sector to earn their living rather than on wage employment and to balance the situation gender equality and affirmative action should be promoted.

Job creation and addressing poverty which depends on the nation's economic level for a poor country like Ethiopia is not an easy task. Side by side the ongoing effort through public sector development endeavour, the role of the private sector should be enhanced. But so far still the public sector is a major employer and in the big city such as Addis Ababa though small-scale enterprises are flourishing due to limited access to credit facility they did not undergone to the higher level so that absorbing the unemployed army. By now in the city most youth and women took self employment as a way out.

With regard to the unemployed educated youth, it is unfortunate and make the nation loser because they spend years to get education and spent considerable money to attain education but the labour market fail to absorb them hence instead of sitting idle trying their the level best including as a daily labourer should be taken as a way out.

In addition organizing themselves through small-scale enterprises should be taken as an option. In fact in our context getting education is better than to be uneducated but when we look the labour market the capacity of the market doesn't go in line with the labour in the supply side. Hence these all be understood and the youth should look the future optimistically and must shy away themselves form making wrong decision regarding their life, unemployment.

Of course, the five-year Growth and Transformation Plan (2010-2015), emphasises addressing poverty and unemployment through the expansion of manufacturing industries which have the capacity to absorb tens of thousand jobless youth and to that end to attract local and foreign investors the expansion of industrial parks are under going and in their completion they play their part in that regard. Official data shows that in both formal and informal sectors, over 1.4 million jobs were created between 2006 and 2010, and over 1.2 million between 2011 and 2012. Many of those beneficiaries were young people.

However, a close look at the number of highly educated and graduating youths from the newly opened and old universities and colleges, both private and public, poses an alarm on the potential increase in unemployment in the near future. More burden of creating jobs for these educated youth falls on the shoulder of the government and the private sector.

Infrastructural development is a bit capital-intensive and has its own limitation in creating job opportunities and it mostly creates temporary job. Therefore side by side with the infrastructure development, the government is trying its level best to expand labour-intensive sugar and textile industries and this projects created temporary and permanent job opportunities for tens of thousands.

Kuraz I and II sugar factories can be a case in point in these regard. In this perspective the industry sector should be given due emphasis to grow in balance with the other major economic sectors. This at the same time could help the country to foster its transition from agrarian based to industrial economy in the near future and create job for thousands.

Of course there must be an investment-friendly climate to attract domestic and foreign investors to labour-intensive manufacturing industries. Improved access to electricity and clean water, quality education, hospitals and other social services, also attract investors. Such interventions, encourage young graduates to work in the rural parts of Ethiopia.

The government also should encourage the private sector to engage in labour-intensive sector in various ways. The youth should have access to all job opportunities irrespective of their political, social and economic identities. If enabling environment is created, the youth can be an asset for the country rather than a burden and the country should prepare it self to its huge human resource for tremendous growth.