Malawi's Office of the Director of Public Procurement (ODPP) boss Paul Taulo is calling on law enforcing agencies to ensure that all officials linked to corruption are thoroughly investigated without being selective in the process.

Taulo was commenting on the Malawi maize deal with Zambia that has raised fears that government officials, including a Cabinet minister, may have indulged in corruption for allegedly using middleman, Kaloswe Commuter and Courier Ltd.

The ODPP director said his office is equally disappointed with corruption issues in the country, and supports investigations to unearth the truth.

He said the investigation must be done, it should be executed without favors, and everyone else accused of corruption must be properly investigated and justice should be served.

"The allegations of corruption are a very sad development for this country," said Taulo in quotes reported by Weekend Nation.

" This office is desirous that all cases of corruption be investigated and concluded for the benefit of the nation at large and this office will cooperate with any such investigation," he assured.

Taulo told the paper that his office approved Admarc to use a single source method of procurement, which is normally applied on emergencies.

"We can confirm that the Office of the Director of Public Procurement (ODPP) was involved at the many stages of the procurement process. Admarc applied to this office and approval was granted for it to use single source method of procurement based on information it provided and in line with Section 30 (10) (C) of the Public Procurement Act 2003," he said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has said it has opened investigation and that they will work with its Zambian counterparts--the Zambia Corruption Commission (ZCC).

President Peter Mutharika has instituted a commission of inquiry while the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture has also said it will launch its own investigation into the maizegate.

Malawi Law Society (MLS) has since called for appropriate law enforcement agencies that are both credible and independent to probe the matter.