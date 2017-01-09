Ethiopia: Shenzhen Special Economic Zone - a Chinese Economic Miracle

opinion

Currently, Ethiopian government is making every effort to realize the country's transformation from agriculture-led economy to industry-led economy through ensuring national economic boom and enhancing international cooperation.

In my opinion, the China's successful example Ethiopia might as well learn from Shenzhen Special Economic Zone that could be called a economic miracle. Shenzhen, as the forefront and window of China's reform, was the first special economic zone established from a small fishing village with a population around 30 thousand in 1980. Nowadays, it has developed into an international metropolis of over 10 million population that can play a leading role in China's high-tech industry, financial services, overseas trade, marine transport, creative culture industry and design industry.

In 2012, Shenzhen was rated the second best of the world's most economically powerful cities; in 2015, it created a GDP of USD 280 billion. It is a city of 36 years' history established in response to the reform raised by Chinese leader Deng Xiaopeng.

As a Chinese song The Story of The Spring goes: It is in the spring of 1979, an old man drew a circle at the seaside of South China sea, lots of cities rose sharply just like fairy tales, large quantities of golden mountains gathered by a miracle of which, the "old man" means Chinese leader Deng Xiaopeng, "drew a circle" refers to delimiting the scope of Shenzhen sepecial economic zone; yes, it is worth singing, back to 36 years ago. He was able to envisage that a small fishing village would turn into a fabulous international metropolis.

Well, what is the driving force for the incredible flourish in a short time? And what are the key factors and characteristics for the success?

Legislative power

The National Congress authorizes Shenzhen Municipal Congress and city government with the power of formulating local laws and administrative regulations as per the specific needs and realistic circumstances of Shenzhen. The scope of legislative power of Shenzhen transcends greatly that of other regional congresses and governments.

Preferential policies towards economic management

The central government decentralize and devolve a series of authorities, particularly in economic management to Shenzhen regional government, such as approval of power for introducing international programme, overseas trade exportation, qualification of foreign exchange management, meanwhile, render numbers of preferential policies towards taxation, bank credit, labor force, personnel immigration and the like. All these policies and practices tremendously motivated entrepreneurs enthusiasm and creativeness to accelerate the development and progress of Shenzhen.

Superior investment environment

Shenzhen's economy is majorly based on the development of modern industries interwoven with foreign trade, tourism, real estate, financial service, catering services and other tertiary industries. In the meantime, the municipal government energetically strengthened infrastructure facilities construction and continuously forged a safe, convenient and attractive investment environment for foreign investors by offering cheap land, tariff reduction, concessional terms, government subsidies, and the like to attract the foreign investments, processing trade, intermediary trade, advanced managerial mode, cutting-edge technologies and so on. As a matter of fact, Shenzhen substantially brought in some ideas and practices of international freeport and did some flexible adjustments as per its actual situations.

Favourable geographical location

Shenzhen special economic zone possesses a vary favourabe geographical location, seperated from Hong Kong by a narrow river that makes Hong Kong enjoyable. Shenzhen lying at the intersection of South China sea and Pearl River Estuary is an excellent deep-water port which greatly facilitated the flow of goods. It naturally becomes the window of mainland China communicating with Southeast Asia and the the world.

Of course, the reasons for Shenzhen's success and prosperity will go much more further and wider than what I mentioned above. The people's hard work, enthusiasm, creativeness and pioneering spirit fundamentally played crucial role in their success. People talk about Shenzhen miracle, as it was transformed from a fishing village to a modern big metropolis in just 30 years time, that is deemed as a miracle in the history of city development economical progress all over the world.

I believe Shenzhen's success and economic miracle can serve as useful experience for Ethiopians. Since Ethiopia has huge potential to establish similar special economic zones, it would be possible to see Ethiopian economic miracle in the decades to come.