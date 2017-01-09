Ethiopia: GERD - Instilling 'Yes We Can' Psychology

editorial

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the largest dam in Africa. will turn its 6th year anniversary two months ahead. This will be a year of ebullience for all Ethiopians. The people and government of Ethiopia has still been contributing their benevolent share for the Dam . Ethiopians here and Ethiopian diaspora are extending support through various means.

Since the cornerstone of the Dam was laid by the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi in April 2011, all citizens of the nation waited for the completion of the construction. Every citizen has put its fingerprint of cooperation for the realization of the historic national project.

As our forefathers maintained peace and stability, the current generation has to shoulder its responsibility to advance the development thereby realizing nation renaissance. Citizens are currently providing their fervent support to GERD construction.

Of course, the Dam is a national brand that attests Ethiopia's transformation. This is for sure, a chance for the current generation being a part of the towering achievement for the motherland. No more mercy to condone poverty. The generation should stand indifference.

The GERD is not simply a project but rather the conceiver of unity among Ethiopians without difference. It is also an arm to advance the overall socio-economic and political endeavors. Besides, it is the gesture for Ethiopia to promote mutual benefits and fair utilization of natural resource.

The Dam is a landmark that is run by the people and government of Ethiopia. Looking forward its multifaceted benefits of the Dam all walks of life are contributing their share through bond purchase and donation. The public has also been actively engaged in various fund soliciting schemes.

The construction of the Dam, which is estimated to cost 4.7 billion USD, is well underway with elevated spirit of children ,elders, investors, and Ethiopians here and abroad.

So far, close to 8.8 billion Birr has been collected till June 2016 from the public. Various states are raising funds as GERD Trophy tours in the respective states.

Currently, the progress of the construction exceed over 60 per cent, no reason to procrastinate to provide the continual support till completion. Indeed, the project will enable the nation to be the power hub of East Africa region.

Hence, this project sets a stage in which we can hope for bright future and join hands to convert our dreams into a reality. Obviously, the Dam would highly contribute to defeat poverty.

Thus, the people and government of Ethiopia need to keep the pace and intensify their maximum efforts to finalize the multi-billion dollar mega project.

Launching the energy revolution, the country sets target to increase generation capacity to over 17,000 MW by 2020, and an overall potential of 35,000 MW by 2037. It is planned to export power to neighboring countries to ensure shared benefits and cooperation, and enhance power integration among the region and beyond.

It is imminent for its being power hub and supplier to neighbor countries and beyond would lead Ethiopia to be a brand as Ethiopian airlines promotes the country across the globe.

Truly, the Dam is a vehicle to hasten the nation's renaissance. Ethiopians here and abroad must stand in unison making donations and purchasing bonds thereby pampering them into a culture of saving and investing for the future.

As the late Premier Meles has put it precisely: 'We are the engineers, we are the source of finance and we are the coordinator of the project', the people and government need to sustain their fervent support to realize the project with local resources.

After all, the Dam is a landmark for Ethiopians that reign "yes we can" psychology.