South Africa: Minister Faith Muthambi Hands Over Bicycles to Learners of Kwambonambi, King Cetshwayo District Municipality, 11 Jan

Minister of Communications Ms Faith Muthambi will, on Wednesday 11th of January 2017, hand over bicycles and school uniform to learners of Ntongande Secondary School, in KwaMbonambi, King Cetshwayo District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.

"Our work in education is directed by the National Development Plan (NDP) which envisages the achievement of a high quality school education with literacy and numeracy at globally competitive standards, to provide learners with the opportunity to reach their full potential. In order to achieve this goal, all ministers and deputy ministers were directed by the ANC-led government assist with whatever means or resources possible to ensure that the reopening of schools in the first term of 2017 is managed as efficiently and effectively, to enable leaners to start learning from the first day." It is in this context that Minister Muthambi will make her first stop in KwaMbonambi in King Cetshwayo District Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, before visiting other provinces.

Research indicates that learners who ride bicycles to school dramatically reduce their travelling time as opposed to those who walk. Furthermore, riding a bicycle not only has enormous health benefits, but is also associated with increased focus and learning at school, as well as higher levels of self-reliance among learners.

"Our intervention is aimed at lightening the burden on learners who have to walk great distances to attend school," said Muthambi.

