9 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Malawi: Woman, 31, Pours Boiling Water On Hubby's 'Girlfriend'

Police in Malawi have arrested a 31-year-old woman after she poured boiling water on another woman she accused of sleeping with her husband, a report said on Monday.

According to Malawi24, the incident occurred on January 5.

The suspect identified as Elizabeth Banda went to the victim Amina Chabe's house to confront her for being in an affair with her husband.

An argument ensued, resulting in Banda pouring boiling water on Chabe.

Chabe was rushed to hospital where she was said be receiving treatment.

Banda was set to appear in court soon.

In 2013 Nyasa Times reported that a sex-obsessed man was murdered in central district of Kasungu after he was caught having sex with another man's wife.

The man was beaten to death by the woman's husband.

Source: News24

Malawi

