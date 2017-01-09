Ethiopia: Harnessing Diaspora's Potential

For accelerating the on going development endeavour utilizing the Ethiopian Diaspora knowledge, skill, finance and experience is essential. The Diaspora, including the second and third generation, is among the country's critical intellectual and resource pool whose maximum mobilization and engagement is indispensable.

This dynamic and energetic group is often endowed with special advantages derived from the synergy of the two cultures. This group is also open to change and also has the propensity of being innovative and productive, with proper mentoring and motivation. This group has a tremendous potential to contribute to Ethiopia's plan to leapfrog into higher technological picks and development levels.

Ethiopia aspires to fast-track its development to alleviate poverty and achieve the SDGs goals via the GTPII. These aspirations rely on the effective utilization of the nation's human capital and resources. They as well eye at engaging the brain and economic power of its Diaspora fully and effectively. Such a move is imperative for achieving the country's quest for rapid development and sustainable social change.

As Foreign Ministry indicates that the Diaspora, in cooperation with the government, would play crucial role in the areas of economic and public diplomacy to achieve the GTP II using the accumulated potential in achieving development goals. Not only that, to see the successful completion of the Grand Renaissance Dam the Diaspora must play its due role in mobilizing resources from all over the world.

Often, when consultative meeting between the government and the Ethiopian Diaspora takes place issues are raised regarding their role in meeting the nation's development goals and so far much has been achieved.

The modern history of China and other East Asian countries tell us that at the embryonic stage of their development endeavour their respective native diaspora has played crucial role through pouring FDI for injecting projects. In this regard the Chines experience should be mentioned. China in its initial phase of the liberalization of the economy had received 500 million USD from the diaspora utilized for beefing up the economy. Ethiopians in this regard should draw lessons and the ongoing engagement between the government and the diaspora community should be further strengthened and the establishment of diaspora desk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take the relation to its maturity.

The introduction of the yellow card also entitles the diaspora community the benefit of citizens in sociology-economic and investment sectors. It also plays a crucial role in attracting, facilitating and motivating many more to take part in investment in various sectors. The inflow of cash to the country through remittances has grown steadily and can shore up the country's foreign currency scarcity.

The Diaspora can and will make a huge difference in the country's development in every aspect. Unfortunately, yet, the Diaspora has not been effectively mobilized, networked and engaged across the different Ministries and governmental layers to the required level expected. However, to attract more diaspora to be part of the development endeavour some malpractices which repel the diaspora away must be addressed. Challenges such as lack of good governance and bureaucratic bottlenecks have to be addressed effectively.

It has been widely asserted that without good governance Ethiopia cannot reduce poverty as well as address the multi-faceted social and economic problems. Under the 1995 Constitution, principles of rule of law, transparency, accountability and other principles of good governance are articulated. But despite such commitment, due to the absence of efficient institutions, there is limitation in implementing and interpreting the rules.

No matter how many progressive laws, policies or strategies Ethiopia has, unless they are interpreted on the ground, attaining rule of law will be a night mare.

In fact the government is trying its level best to address the the problem of good governance but more work is remain.

Various studies indicated that democracy and economic development have positive correlations and one support the other and the failure of one have a negative impact on other.

Good governance ensues when public institutions act efficiently and an enabling environment for economic growth and development is created. Good governance requires the improvement of accountability and transparency of public sector agencies that presuppose the effective fight against corruption. Hence, if the government wants to establish strategic collaborations and partnerships with the diaspora and harness their knowledge, experience, skills and financial resources to spur the economic growth, it needs to to transform the public institutions as well as the servants. Enhancing their capacity also is vital, above all it needs to work on their mindset.