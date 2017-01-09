South African President Jacob Zuma on Friday dubbed it "unfathomable" that Western Sahara was still colonized by Morocco.

In a statement to the press following his talks with President of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic Brahim Ghali, who is on official visit to South Africa, Zuma said "it is unfathomable that Western Sahara ... still remains colonized."

"We remain committed to continue to support the people of Western Sahara until you are free to live in your own land and able to decide your own future," he added, quoted by the South African presidency.

For his part, Ghali underlined that "Sahrawi people are struggling to recover the total sovereignty of their State and of all their national territory."

"We are unfortunately confronting military occupation from a neighbouring state, the Kingdom of Morocco," he added.

South Africa and Western Sahara have "strong historical ties dating back to the years of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid," said the South African presidency.