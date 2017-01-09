7 January 2017

Angola: 125 Cooperative Leaders Benefit From Management Training

Luanda — At least 125 five cooperative leaders from the coffee sub-sector will benefit from basic management training on Monday (Jan 9) in the northern Cuanza Norte Province to perform their daily activities more efficiently.

This event was promoted by the Business Development Institute (IFE), in partnership with the National Coffee Institute (INCA), and it will last one day.

Speaking to ANGOP, in the ambit of the event, the chairman of IFE's board of directors, Dalva Ringote Allen, assured that the training programme will be free and will train the leaders of the provincial associations of Cuanza Sul, Uíge and Cuanza Norte.

He said that this project is part of a training programme for cooperatives in the coffee sub-sector launched by the IFE in December 2016 in the province of Cuanza Norte, in order to endow leaders with basic management tools and bring value to the competitiveness of firms in the context of the economic diversification process in progress in the country.

He said the programme plans to train over 2,000 leaders from various sub-sectors in all provinces of the country, adding that it came about following several concerns raised by leaders of cooperatives.

To the official, the basic element that makes the companies in the coffee sector better positioned and efficient is the constant training of their staffs in matters of management and accounting.

The IFE is an institution that functions under the umbrella of the Ministry of Economy, whose mission is to implement policies and strategies for the boosting of national and foreign private business.

