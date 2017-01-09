South Africa: Girlfriend Arrested for Alleged Murder of Boyfriend

press release

The police in Hartbeespoortdam arrested a 27-year-old woman for the alleged murder of her 33-year-old boyfriend on Saturday, 07 January 2017. The incident occurred in the early hours at Broederstroom Plot near Hartbeespoortdam.

According to information received, the police reacted to a complaint of murder where they found a man's body lying on the ground with a stab wound on his neck. It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife after they had an argument.

The Emergency Medical Response Services (EMRS) personnel were called and certified the man dead on the scene. The suspect is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court tomorrow, 09 January 2017 for murder.