Somalia: Presidential Guards Disrupt Galmudug Assembly Sitting

The presidential guards of Galmudug state have barred the region's legislative assembly from holding its fourth session in Adado city on Saturday following an order from presidnt Abdikarim Hussein Guled.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle over the phone, Ahmed Sheikh Nur, a member of the parliament said troops shut down their meeting hall, and ordered MPs to leave the area for their houses.

Galmudug state parliament lawmakers who had been on two-month vocation were expected to resume their normal sessions in Adado town, according to MP Ahmed Sheikh.

In today's session, the MPs would debate a no confidence motion against president Abdikarim Hussein Guled, whom the Parliament accuses of long-time absence from office.