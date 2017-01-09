Botswana: Ncube Looks to Rubber Joining

Sebina — Mr Sipho Ncube (35) of Sebina has always known that making a mark in the business industry and going further to make it a reputable one can be a daunting task.

In an effort to make ends meet, Mr Ncube, who ventured into the rubber cutting and joining business, had to tap into his creative skills so as to penetrate the market.

Mr Ncube designs couches, camp chairs, tables and several other items from old car tyres, the business that is fast gaining momentum and making a significant mark in the industry.

The Business' prime location along the Francistown-Tutume main road plus the fact that it is the first of its kind in this remote village has given Mr Ncube an impetus for a boarder base clientele.

In an interview, Mr Ncube explained that his enthusiasm in design started way back while in his tender age. He said while he was out herding livestock, he would pick up dried logs to design photo frames and other ornaments.

Mr Ncube said with time he developed more interest in rubber cutting and joining because he felt more could be achieved through the use of tyres instead of ordinarily cutting livestock feeding troughs and flower pots.

"I have always seen different products such as feeding troughs and others designed from tyres. But then I decided to try my luck to combine rubber cutting and joining with upholstery so as to bring something different in the market. " he said.

Mr Ncube said he eventually came up with two-seater couches, camp chairs and tables covered in a coloured or plain upholstery material. He revealed that although he has been in the business for some time, getting funding from the Youth Development Fund (YDF) earlier this year propelled him into the limelight.

He said with the funds he managed to get advanced machinery and other necessities which helped his business remain buoyant.

"The business is doing well, there is a positive response locally and as far as Gaborone. My products are on high demand, especially in lodges, hotels, restaurants and bars," he said.

Mr Ncube also prides himself in having been able to create employment for three locals and at times when the demand is high he does engage other employees on part time basis.

Mr Ncube said being his own boss gives him a better chance to freely explore his creative skills and be able to apply them, something that has helped him get an award and a cash prize at the Youth Expoin Gaborone recently.

With the profits he generates, he is able to attend to his basics and he has already started paying up his loan.

Mr Ncube, who holds a Degree in Humanities from The University of Botswana advised other youth to put their talents to good use instead of waiting to be spoon fed by government.

Source: BOPA