Botswana: Vision 2036 Charts Path for Nation

Selebi Phikwe — The former Vice President, Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe has called on Batswana to familiarise themselves with the Vision 2036 document and pillars.

He said the document which presented four pillars that included Sustainable Economic Development, Human and Social Development, Sustainable Development and Governance Peace and Security would guide Batswana in driving Botswana towards achieving prosperity for all by 2036.

Dr Kedikilwe said this recently at an event held to hand over a house to a resident of Mogapi Ms Gabodirelwe Tsholofelo. The house was donated to Ms Tsholofelo's family of five by one of the local football clubs, Mogapi Terrors.

He said what the football club had done to the family was in line with the Vision 2016 Pillar, of "a compassionate and caring nation' and also in line with Vision 2036 Pillar of 'Human and Social Development'.

The 'Human and Social Development' pillar stresses that by 2036, Botswana will be a moral, tolerant and inclusive society that provides opportunities for all. It further states that all members of society should contribute to social upliftment and development of the family, community and nation at large.

Further under the pillar, social inclusion and equality is central where the main focus points out to ending poverty and fostering shared prosperity as well as empowering the poor and marginalised people.

Dr Kedikilwe said what Mogapi Terrors Football Club had done should be a lesson to other football clubs and Batswana in general that as a people, Batswana needed to take care of each other, uplift the lives of members of the community and nation at large.

He said as Botswana stepped into 2017 and the future focusing on the new 'Vision 2036', Batswana should strive to end poverty, work hard to develop,grow as well as diversify the economy of the country. He said the main objective was for each and every family to have a roof over their head, food and other basic needs of life by then.

The former Vice President also indicated that in order to realise Vision 2036, corruption must be uprooted. "We should fight corruption and end it in order to achieve our vision of being a united, proud and prosperous nation," he said.

He commended Mogapi Terrors for the good gesture, indicating that other Batswana should emulate what they had done. He said the house would provide shelter to family and give them dignity.

Mr Keamogetse Gabatwaelwe who is the village Development Committee chairperson also applauded Mogapi Terrors Football Club for providing a house to the family indicating that the move showed that the club was not only concerned about football but also about the lives of members of the Mogapi community.

He also indicated that upon being informed about what the club had done, another local football club called True Legends purchased grocery for the Tsholofelo family.

For his part chaiperson of Mogapi Terrors Mr Nelly Tumediso said the team raised funds for building the house for the family by engaging in a sponsored walk.

Councilor for Mogapi Mr Tuelo Metseyabeng also thanked Mogapi Terrors for the gesture.

Source: BOPA