Uganda/Algeria: Uganda Set for Top Ranked Slovakia Warm-Up, Algeria Win

Newly crowned African Team Of The Year Uganda take on European side Slovakia, ranked 25th in the World, in their third African Cup of Nations build-up friendly in five days.

Uganda Cranes were beaten 2-0 by Tunisia in their first build-up, beat Slovenia 1-0 in a closed door game on Friday, and now for the first time in decades, face a European nation ranked in the top 30 in the world. Uganda is ranked 72nd in the world.

The Slovakia team are taking the Ugandan game seriously, and have studied several videos of The Cranes style of play from the past one year. (see video below, and live link)

The Ugandan side are making a return to the Nations Cup Finals after 38 frustrating years. They last appeared in Ghana 1978.

Uganda is grouped with Ghana, Mali and Egypt at the Nations Cup.

UGANDA WINS TOP AFRICA AWARD

Playing Sunday

At Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Uganda v Slovakia

Ivory Coast v Sweden

At Brazzaville, Congo

Senegal v Libya

At Cairo

Egypt v Tunisia

Warm-up results Saturday ahead of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon from January 14:

At Blida, Algeria

Algeria 3 (Henni 53, Bounedjah 73, Bentaleb 90+2) Mauritania 1 (Al Hassan 18-pen)

At Marrakech, Morocco

Burkina Faso 2 (Zongo 41, B. Traore 57) Mali 1 (M. Yatabare 68)

At Limbe, Cameroon

Cameroon v Zimbabwe - cancelled

4 January 2017Friendly Tunisia 2-0 Uganda Tunis, Tunisia

6 January 2017Friendly Slovenia 0-1 Uganda Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8 January 2017Friendly Uganda - Slovakia Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

11 January 2017Friendly Ivory Coast - Uganda Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

17 January 20172017 AFCON Ghana - Uganda Port-Gentil, Gabon

21 January 20172017 AFCON Egypt - Uganda Port-Gentil, Gabon

25 January 20172017 AFCON Uganda - Mali

