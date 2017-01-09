South Africa: Pair in Court for Alleged Murder

press release

On Monday, 09 January 2017, two suspects aged 42 and 56 are expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates' Court facing a charge of murder.

The suspects' appearance in court came after their arrest on Friday, 06 January 2017 at Seweding village in Mahikeng. According to information available at this stage, police in Mmabatho were driving along Bray road in Seweding village on Wednesday, 04 January 2017, when a woman stopped them. She told the police that the owner of the premises which she pointed to the police and some members of the community allegedly assaulted her son.

The police went to investigate and found a severely beaten man with his hands tied, inside the yard. The man was taken to Mahikeng Provincial Hospital, but was certified dead on arrival. A case of murder was opened for investigation and the suspects were eventually arrested. Investigation into the matter continues.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident and indicated that taking the law into one's hands will not be tolerated.