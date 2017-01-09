Uganda: Court Summons Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Over Masaka Golf Course Land

Masaka — Controversy surrounding the allocation of part of Masaka golf course land to Bank of Uganda has taken a new twist with court issuing criminal summons against Bank of Uganda deputy governor, Louis Kasekende to answer charges of corruption.

Mr Kasekende is wanted by the Masaka Chief Magistrate's Court to respond to three counts of corruption, faulting procurement procedures and abuse of public funds, which were labelled against him by a local civil society group, South Buganda Anti-Corruption Organisation.

In 2007, Mr Kasekende procured plot 15-17 located on Birch Avenue, which is part of the golf course land situated in Masaka Municipality for the construction of a Shs50bn Regional Currency Centre in the area.

But Mr Charles Kasibante, the former Masaka Municipality mayor, now deputy director South Buganda Anti-Corruption Organisation sued Mr Kasekende accusing him of conniving with local leaders to execute an irregular land transaction.

In his affidavit, the complainant accuses Mr Kasekende in his capacity to have procured an unworthy leasehold land in contravention of procedures spelt out in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, 2003.

Mr Kasibante alleges that besides buying a gazetted golfing facility whose change of use has never been effected by Masaka Municipal Council, Mr Kasekende also paid for land whose leasehold was cancelled.

He states that; " Mr Kasekende bought the land from the directors of Laston Hotel Limited after their leasehold had been canceled on failure to fulfill the conditions spelt out in the contract they signed with Masaka District Land Board, which tantamount to misallocation of public funds."

In 2000, Laston Hotel was awarded a 30- year lease on conditions that they erect Shs1 billion hotel structures on the land in ten years, failure of which would lead to cancellation of the lease. The said building was not constructed and the land was sold off to the Central Bank in 2007.

"Had Mr Kasekende went through the procurement process, these illegalities would have been cited and avoided such that public funds are not fraudulently wasted. Several people warned him against proceeding with irregularities is vain prompting us to seek criminal suits against him as an individual," added Mr Kasibante.

"We are not against the proposed development, but the manner under which it is being executed, makes us concerned of the chronic fraud land allocations in this area and we cannot just look on," he added.

On Friday, the acting Masaka Chief Magistrate Moses Byarugaba issued criminal summons for Mr Kasekende to appear before court on January 19.

Court, however, issued no orders on the ongoing construction works of the Currency Centre on the disputed land, but Mr Jude Mbabaali, the Masaka District Chairperson argues that they are in the process of applying for an interim order blocking the project.

But Mr Paul Muwanga, the indoor captain of the Masaka Golf Club supported the Central Bank project urging district leaders to legalize the land acquisition to ensure that the district benefits from it without interference.

"Masaka cannot afford to lose Shs 50 billion project due to those slight technicalities. Let the leaders sit and agree on how they can support the project after all, it is only taking a small portion off the golf course land. Even those that have gone to court should reconsider their decision for the good of the region," Mr Muwanga told this reporter.

Mr Kelvin Kiyingi , the BoU deputy head of communications said they had not yet been served with the summons, but in a recent press statement, the bank insisted that the land was legally acquired after clearance from the Attorney General.