Rwanda: As Kigali Halt APR's League Unbeaten Run

Defending champion APR FC saw their unbeaten start to the season halted after a 1-0 loss against AS Kigali in a highly contested national football league match played on Saturday at Kigali Regional Stadium.

Youngster Janvier Cyubahiro netted the only goal of the game on the half hour mark connecting well with a fine cross from Emmanuel 'Crespo' Sebanani.

AS Kigali dominated the game and had seven shots on target but scored just one goal while the defending champions had only two shots on target, with striker Issa Bigirimana missing both chances.

The win leaves Eric Nshimiyimana's side in third place with 26 points, one behind second-placed APR, who trail leaders Rayon Sports by two points. Rayon Sports will play against Pepiniere today at Kigali Regional Stadium.

Elsewhere, Police FC moved back into the top four with a 2-1 home win over Sunrise FC at Kicukiro stadiu, thanks to Danny Usengimana's brace, which his tally for the season to 10 goals in 12 matches.

Last year's joint top scorer gave Innocent Seninga's team the lead in the 46th minute off Mohamed Mpozembizi's assist and he added a second four minute later while Nigerian Alexis Orotomel netted for the visitors in the 76th minute. Sunrise remain on 11th position with 16 points.

Amagaju notched their third win of the season beating Musanze FC 1-0 at Nyagisenyi ground in Nyamagabe, thanks to Hussein Shabani's goal in the 33rd minute. Bugesera FC played goalless against Kirehe FC at Nyamata ground.

The league continue on Sunday with Rayon Sports hosting bottom-placed Pepiniere FC after the latter's change of heart about an earlier threat to pull out of the league because FERWAFA barred them from playing their hom

Sunday

Etincelles vs Marines 3:30pm

Rayon Sports vs Pepiniere

Gicumbi vs Mukura

Saturday

Amagaju 1-0 Musanze

Police FC 2-1 Sunrise

APR FC 0-1 AS Kigali

Bugesera 0-0 Kirehe FC

e matches at Ruyenzi ground, which was deemed unfit to host matches.

