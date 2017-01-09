Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander, General Griffin Supuni Phiri has disclosed that he would organise a sports gala to reward Kamuzu Barracks Football Club alongside high performing athletes from other sporting disciplines.

Kamuzu Barracks broke the jinx to become the first team sponsored by MDF to win Malawi's top league title barely four seasons after they were promoted.

General Supuni Phiri said although Kamuzu Barracks feat was unprecedented achievement other sports men and women would be recognised.

The General made the pledge during KB's victory parade on Friday in Malawi's Capital Lilongwe.

"I am going to day to hold a sports gala to reward Kamuzu Barracks and also athletes from other disciplines in the MDF. Off course Kamuzu Barracks would be handsomely rewarded for being the first team in the history of MDF to win a top league title," he said.

He pledged to offer support not only KB.

MDF sponsors four teams; Red Lions, Moyale, Mafco apart from Kamuzu Barracks.